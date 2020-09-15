VARATHRON – “Flowers Of My Youth” Live Single Released

Hellenic black metal band Varathron have unveiedl a new single from their 30th anniversary live album Glorification Under The Latin Moon, out September 25 on Agonia Records. Listen to "Flowers Of My Youth" below.

Recorded in its entirety on August 4, 2019 in São Paulo (Brazil) during the final show of Varathron's 30 Years Of Darkness Tour, the historic setlist boasts some of the band's finest compositions, from 1988 and beyond, most notably including the entirety of classic His Majesty At The Swamp from 1993, to most recent songs, taken from the acclaimed Patriarchs Of Evil album, which made it to an awful lot of year-end lists in 2018.

Varathron had this to say about its first live album since its 1988 inception: "During these weird and uncertain days we wish to all our friends, brothers, and sisters health and better days to come. In recent years we had the chance to meet wonderful people! We are happy to share with you some important news especially dedicated to you, our supporters and friends: we present to you our new - first time ever - live album! Glorification Under The Latin Moon was recorded in Sao Paulo, Brazil, the last show of our 2019 adventure in South America. The album includes a historic setlist with songs since 1988, our latest opus Patriarchs Of Evil and His Majesty At The Swamp in its entirety. The show was organized by our tour manager and friend Robson Calura and Storm Productions. Lots of thanks to every photographer, engineer and organizer who helped us create something truly special!”

The artwork that graces the cover was created by Juanjo Castellano. Achilleas Kalantzis mixed and mastered the album at Suncord Audiolab.

Formats:

- Digipak CD

- Gatefold DLP

- Limited Red Splatter Gatefold DLP

- Limited Royal Blue Gatefold DLP

- T-shirt

Pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

“Cultum Deus Aeternum (Intro)”

“Ouroboros Dweller”

“Cassiopeia’s Ode”

“Tenebrous”

“Saturnian Sect”

“His Majesty At The Swamp”

“Son Of The Moon”

“Unholy Funeral”

“Nightly Kingdoms”

“Lustful Father”

“Flowers Of My Youth”

“The River Of My Souls”

“The Tressrising Of Nyarlathotep”

“Genesis Of Apocryphal Desire”

“Sic Transit Gloria Mundi (Outro)”

"Flowers Of My Youth":

"Tenebrous":

"Son Of The Moon":

(Photo- Evi Savva)