VARDIS Announce Re-Release Of Remastered Classics On CD And Vinyl

Hard rock/NWOBHM band, Vardis, will have their classic albums 100 MPH, The World’s Insane, and Quo Vardis remastered and re-released on CD and vinyl via Dissonance Productions and Back On Black Records.

Steve Zodiac comments: “It’s a thrill to finally hear these records as I remember them sounding in the studio. Dissonance Productions and Back On Black Records have done a fantastic job and produced the definitive editions of these albums.”

The CD digipaks, featuring exclusive bonus tracks, are to be released on September 22nd with vinyl copies due for release on October 20th.

- 100 MPH

- The World’s Insane

- Quo Vardis

The Vardis comeback album, Red Eye, was released in 2016 via SPV/Steamhammer.

Vardis was forged out of glam, punk, heavy metal, blues and rock ‘n’ roll in the crucible of 1970s northern England. They are a product of rock music across three generations: inspired by the great rockers and electric bluesmen of the ’50s and ’60s, learning their trade rubbing shoulders with the young guns of hard rock and punk in the ’70s and achieving prominence in the ’80s as part of the New Wave Of British Heavy Metal.

The hard, ferocious attack of their sound directly influenced the development of thrash and speed metal across North America and Europe, cited by metal giants such as Metallica and Megadeth. Never losing sight of the melodic, boogie sensibilities of their earliest influences, Vardis’ brand of hard rock retains a unique heavy groove and has endured as something truly original.