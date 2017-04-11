VARG Streaming Title Track Of Upcoming Götterdämmerung EP; Lyric Video

German metallers, Varg, will release a new EP, entitled Götterdämmerung, on April 14th via Napalm Records. A lyric video for the title track is available for streaming below.

For over ten years, Varg have wielded the sceptre of German Pagan metal, currently holding it tighter than ever in their bloody claws. The Wolfskult remains hearty as well, with thousands of devotees following the call of the wild and making the pilgrimage year after year to the band’s Wolfszeit Festival.

Varg’s fifth epos, Das Ende Aller Lügen, touched down in the Top 20 of the German Album charts. It’s clear that they are stronger than ever, but the band will not rest on their laurels. No, they’ve given their new Götterdämmerung EP their all; rapid flaring melodic death metal riffs, heartshaking singalongs and brutal lyrics that breathe fire and brimstone.

Pre-order the EP at this location.