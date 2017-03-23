VARGA Cover RUSH Classic "Cygnus X-1" In Tribute To A Farewell To Kings Album 40th Anniversary

Canadian bashers Varga have checked in with the following update:

"In honour of Rush's album A Farewell To Kings celebrating its 40th anniversary this year, we wanted to pay tribute to our progressive rock heroes with our version of their epic masterpiece 'Cygnus X-1'. Rush has always and will continue to be one of Varga's biggest musical influences. All Hail Geddy, Alex and Neil the mighty Rush ! Cheers everyone and crank it up!"