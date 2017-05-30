VARGA Share Cover Of MICHAEL SCHENKER Classic “Into The Arena”

Hamilton, ON act Varga are writing material for their new album and in the meantime are recording several covers. The metallers have posted a cover of the Michael Schenker classic instrumental “Into The Arena”.

Mainman Joe Varga comments: “In between writing material for the new Varga disc we like to bang out a few cover tunes in the studio just for fun! Here's our version of ‘Into The Arena’ instrumental by the great Michael Schenker. Cheers Everyone! And as always Crank it Up!!!!”

Varga has released four full-length albums, their last one being 2014’s Return Of The Metal.