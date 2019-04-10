VAURA Featuring GORGUTS, TOMBS Members Streaming “Basilisk – The Infinite Corpse” Track

"Basilisk - The Infinite Corpse" is the new track from Brooklyn, New York-based avant/post-metal collective Vaura. The Scott Walker-inspired new tune comes by way of the band's impending Sables full-length, slated to drop via Profound Lore later this month.

Featuring Josh Strawn (Azar Swan) on vocals, guitar and synthesizers, Kevin Hufnagel (Gorguts, Dysrhythmia) on guitar, Toby Driver (Kayo Dot) on bass, and Charlie Schmid (Tombs) on drums and electronics, Vaura's first output since 2013's lauded The Missing engages ever more with their UK and German prog/art rock influences to grandiose and eerie effect.

Sables serves as Vaura's most refined and contemplative release yet. Introspective and somber, the record finds the band shedding much of its post-metal heaviness in favor of experiments with brooding kosmische musik and the more avant-garde elements of new wave. While still retaining the distinctive and specific style carved out on the band's first two releases - Selenelion in 2010 and the The Missing one year later - Sables is the all-vital third LP, a concise collection of meditative compositions on endings and extinctions. Brilliantly complemented by the mixing and production work of legendary UK producer Peter Walsh (Scott Walker, Peter Gabriel), Vaura has delivered their best sounding, most intricate and realized album yet.