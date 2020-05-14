VEGA Launches Music Video For New Song "Don't Fool Yourself"

British rock band, Vega, will release their new album, Grit Your Teeth, on June 12 via Frontier Music Srl. Pre-order the album here and watch a video for the track "Don't Fool Yourself" below:

Buckle up and hold tight, Vega are back with the album of their career. Grit Your Teeth will take you to screaming highs and gritty lows. It'll keep you coming back for more.

Says the band's lead singer and frontman, Nick Workman, "Selfishly, we've taken a few risks by recording an album, that, first and foremost, we can be proud of. Don't try and tag it with any sub-genre of rock or metal, just enjoy it."

"Nick's right, says Vega's keyboardist, James Martin. "We set out to do something different on this album. We wanted to stand out from the rest of the pack."

"The band agreed on making a more modern sounding and edgy record," reflects Vega's drummer, Martin Hutchinson. "I think we definitely achieved that."

"I think it's our best album yet," adds guitarist Mikey Kew.

If the last album, Only Human, was a commentary of what was going on our lives. The new album is very much a reflection of those times and the outcomes. It's a very positive album in its overall message, but it also has a lot of dark moments. It was very therapeutic for the band to write and record the album.

Vega's love for love rock from the 80's and early 90's shines through without rehashing it. Their inspiration comes from the 80's and 90's (they even have a Miami Vice drum roll), however, the album also draws inspiration from other places, and dragged into 2020.

Vega wrote the album from January 2019 until they started recording in August 2019. The album was recorded in an industrial unit in York with the Graves Brothers who have previously produced Asking Alexandria. That is more the "metal" side of the album and was a perfect fit for Vega as they wanted to blend melody and hooks with power.

"Joe and Sam Graves did a great job producing the album. They knew exactly what the band were trying to achieve," says Workman. Tracking finished by September 2019. Mixing and mastering was completed before Christmas.

Says Vega's bass player, Tom Martin, "This is stadium rock for 2020."

Tracklisting:

"Blind"

"(I Don't Need) Perfection"

"Grit Your Teeth"

"Man On A Mission"

"Don't Fool Yourself Again"

"Consequence Of Having A Heart"

"This One's For You"

"Battles Ain't A War"

"Save Me From Myself"

"How We Live"

"Done With Me"

"(I Don't Need) Perfection" Video:

"Grit Your Teeth" lyric video:

Lineup:

Nick Workman (Vocals)

Martin Hutchison (Drums)

Marcus Thurston (Guitar)

Michael Kew (Guitar)

Tom Martin (Bass)

James Martin (Keyboards)