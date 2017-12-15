VEIL OF MAYA Release “Overthrow” Drum Playthrough Video

Veil Of Maya have released a drum playthrough video for “Overthrow”, a track from their new album, False Idol, out now via Sumerian Records. Watch below:

The new album is a marked sonic evolution - it's more hypnotic, heavier, and hits harder than ever before. False Idol also encodes a curious narrative underneath a maelstrom of polyrhythmic guitars, sweeping vocals, and shuddering beats.

Tracklisting:

“Lull”

“Fracture”

“Doublespeak”

“Overthrow”

“Whistleblower”

“Echo Chamber”

“Pool Spray”

“Graymail”

“Manichee”

“Citadel”

“Follow Me”

“Tyrant”

“Livestream”

“Whistleblower” video:

“Doublespeak” video:

“Overthrow” video:

Veil Of Maya are:

Lukas Magyar - vocals

Marc Okubo - guitar

Danny Hauser - bass

Sam Applebaum - drums