VEIL OF MAYA Release “Overthrow” Drum Playthrough Video
December 15, 2017, 23 minutes ago
Veil Of Maya have released a drum playthrough video for “Overthrow”, a track from their new album, False Idol, out now via Sumerian Records. Watch below:
The new album is a marked sonic evolution - it's more hypnotic, heavier, and hits harder than ever before. False Idol also encodes a curious narrative underneath a maelstrom of polyrhythmic guitars, sweeping vocals, and shuddering beats.
Tracklisting:
“Lull”
“Fracture”
“Doublespeak”
“Overthrow”
“Whistleblower”
“Echo Chamber”
“Pool Spray”
“Graymail”
“Manichee”
“Citadel”
“Follow Me”
“Tyrant”
“Livestream”
“Whistleblower” video:
“Doublespeak” video:
“Overthrow” video:
Veil Of Maya are:
Lukas Magyar - vocals
Marc Okubo - guitar
Danny Hauser - bass
Sam Applebaum - drums