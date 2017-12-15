VEIL OF MAYA Release “Overthrow” Drum Playthrough Video

December 15, 2017, 23 minutes ago

news heavy metal veil of maya

Veil Of Maya have released a drum playthrough video for “Overthrow”, a track from their new album, False Idol, out now via Sumerian Records. Watch below:

The new album is a marked sonic evolution - it's more hypnotic, heavier, and hits harder than ever before. False Idol also encodes a curious narrative underneath a maelstrom of polyrhythmic guitars, sweeping vocals, and shuddering beats.

Tracklisting:

“Lull”
“Fracture”
“Doublespeak”
“Overthrow”
“Whistleblower”
“Echo Chamber”
“Pool Spray”
“Graymail”
“Manichee”
“Citadel”
“Follow Me”
“Tyrant”
“Livestream”

“Whistleblower” video:

“Doublespeak” video:

“Overthrow” video:

Veil Of Maya are:

Lukas Magyar - vocals
Marc Okubo - guitar
Danny Hauser - bass
Sam Applebaum - drums

