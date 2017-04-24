VENDETTA To Re-Release Debut Album; “On The Road” Track Streaming

German speed/thrash metal band, Vendetta, will re-release their debut album, Go And Live… Stay And Die, on May 26th via Massacre Records.

The album - mixed by Harris Johns and remastered by Jacky Lehmann - was originally released in 1987. Phil Lawvere created the original cover artwork, Pablo Klose / Extasy Design post-edited it for the re-release.

The song "On The Road" off the upcoming re-release is available for streaming in its entirety below. Additional album details will be revealed soon.