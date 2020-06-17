VENOM - Black Metal Super7 ReAction Figure Shipping Soon

Super7 revealed their upcoming 2020 new releases at the New York Toy Fair earlier this year, among them, a ReAction figure from Venom.

"Super7 is honored to add heavy metal pioneers Venom to our 3.75" ReAction Figures music collection! The Black Metal demon comes on a cardback that commemorates the influential 1982 album. The figure is based on the concept given to Super7 by the band's founding member Cronos."

The Venom Black Metal Super7 ReAction Figure will be shipping soon. Order yours here.