VENOM INC. And SUFFOCATION Announce European Co-Headline Tour For March / April
December 15, 2017, 3 minutes ago
Venom Inc. and Suffocation are joining forces for a European co-headline run in March and April. Support will come from Nervosa and Aeternam. The tour itinerary can be found below.
"It is with immense pleasure I can finally announce a European tour as the continuation of our Blood Stained Earth Tour in support of our new album Avé, out on Nuclear Blast. Starting in the USA and through Canada, we continue through Europe. We have the great pleasure of joining forces with the incredible Suffocation who I have admired and consider myself a great fan. This will be the show of shows, do not miss it! And as if they weren't enough, I have invited the incredible Nervosa from Brazil to also be a part of this. I promise you the bleeding we all do will be %100 METAL! See you soon and hold onto your fucking seats! AVÉ!" - Tony "The Demolition Man" Dolan
Blood Stained Earth Tour 2018:
March
9 - Bristol, UK - Bierkeller
10 - Manchester, UK - Rebellion
11 - Glasgow, UK - Audio
13 - London, UK - Islington Academy
14 - Opwijk, Belgium - Nosta
15 - Paris, France - Petit Bain
16 - Eindhoven, Netherlands - Dynamo (no Suffocation)
17 - Hamburg, Germany - Kulturpalast
18 - Aarhus, Denmark - VoxHall
19 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Pumpehuset
20 - Mannheim, Germany - MS Connexion Complex
21 - Ingolstadt, Germany - Eventhalle Westpark
22 - Brescia, Italy - Circolo Colony
23 - Bologna, Italy - Zona Roveri
24 - Graz, Austria - Explosiv
25 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra
26 - Cluj-Napoca, Romania - Form Space
27 - Wien, Austria - Viper Room
28 - Kosice, Slovakia - Collosseum
29 - Prague, Czech Republic - Nova Chmelnice
More dates to be announced soon.
(Photo - Stephanie Cabral)