VENOM INC. And SUFFOCATION Announce European Co-Headline Tour For March / April

Venom Inc. and Suffocation are joining forces for a European co-headline run in March and April. Support will come from Nervosa and Aeternam. The tour itinerary can be found below.

"It is with immense pleasure I can finally announce a European tour as the continuation of our Blood Stained Earth Tour in support of our new album Avé, out on Nuclear Blast. Starting in the USA and through Canada, we continue through Europe. We have the great pleasure of joining forces with the incredible Suffocation who I have admired and consider myself a great fan. This will be the show of shows, do not miss it! And as if they weren't enough, I have invited the incredible Nervosa from Brazil to also be a part of this. I promise you the bleeding we all do will be %100 METAL! See you soon and hold onto your fucking seats! AVÉ!" - Tony "The Demolition Man" Dolan

Blood Stained Earth Tour 2018:

March

9 - Bristol, UK - Bierkeller

10 - Manchester, UK - Rebellion

11 - Glasgow, UK - Audio

13 - London, UK - Islington Academy

14 - Opwijk, Belgium - Nosta

15 - Paris, France - Petit Bain

16 - Eindhoven, Netherlands - Dynamo (no Suffocation)

17 - Hamburg, Germany - Kulturpalast

18 - Aarhus, Denmark - VoxHall

19 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Pumpehuset

20 - Mannheim, Germany - MS Connexion Complex

21 - Ingolstadt, Germany - Eventhalle Westpark

22 - Brescia, Italy - Circolo Colony

23 - Bologna, Italy - Zona Roveri

24 - Graz, Austria - Explosiv

25 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra

26 - Cluj-Napoca, Romania - Form Space

27 - Wien, Austria - Viper Room

28 - Kosice, Slovakia - Collosseum

29 - Prague, Czech Republic - Nova Chmelnice

More dates to be announced soon.

(Photo - Stephanie Cabral)