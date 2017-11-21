VENOM INC. Announce First Ever Live Dates In Asia, Australia And New Zealand

Venom Inc. - featuring original Venom members Jeff "Mantas" Dunn (guitar) and Anthony "Abaddon" Bray (drums), as well as former Venom bassist/vocalist Tony "Demolition Man" Dolan - have announced dates in Japan, Singapore, Australia and New Zealand on their Blood Stained Earth Tour, which has been hammering this planet since September 2017. Dates are available below.

Venom Inc. were interviewed by KaaosTV before the band’s headline show at the Heavy Metal Cauldron festival in Helsinki, Finland on October 29th. Watch the video below:

Venom Inc. recently unleashed their new full-length opus, Avé, via Nuclear Blast. Order your copy here.

Avé tracklisting:

“Ave Satanas”

“Forged In Hell”

“Metal We Bleed”

“Dein Fleisch”

“Blood Stained”

“Time To Die”

“The Evil Dead”

“Preacher Man”

“War”

“I Kneel To No God”

“Black N Roll”

"Avé Satanas" lyric video:

“Dein Fleisch”:

Venom Inc. is:

Jeff "Mantas" Dunn - guitars

Tony "Demolition Man" Dolan - bass, vocals

Anthony "Abaddon" Bray - drums