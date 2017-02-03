VENOM INC. Announce Label Deal With Nuclear Blast - “All Hell Will Break Loose!”

UK bashers Venom Inc., featuring original Venom members Jeff "Mantas" Dunn (guitar) and Anthony "Abaddon" Bray (drums), as well as former Venom bassist/vocalist Tony "Demolition Man" Dolan, have announced that they have signed a deal with Nuclear Blast.

Says the band, “We, Venom Inc., are proud to now be signed to Nuclear Blast!! Here's to all and the new album(s) COMING VERY FUCKING SOON!! ALL HELL WILL BREAK LOOSE!!”

Jimmy Kay and Alan Dixon from Canada's The Metal Voice recently spoke with Tony “Demolition Man” Dolan. On the new Venom Inc. studio album, he revealed, “We've stopped playing live so we can actually start recording. As soon as we went out on tour at the beginning people started asking for a live album and every time we went somewhere fans said we should put a studio album together and I was like ‘we can't play and put an album together, its gotta be one or the other.’ So we actually had to put the brakes on. We have a potential month for release of March 2017."

On the upcoming Venom Inc. documentary: "Basically I have just been recording (shooting) every single thing that we've done backstage, onstage, every concert, everything and I'm working on a whole documentary. Hopefully we will be pitching it for a TV channel. It's going to be like a fly on the wall."

Watch the show below: