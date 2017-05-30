VENOM INC Announce North American Blood Stained Earth Headline Tour; GOATWHORE, TOXIC HOLOCAUST, THE CONVALESCENCE To Support
May 30, 2017, 2 hours ago
Venom Inc just finished up a huge performance at this past weekend's Blackest Of The Black festival in Silverado, CA. Now, you have more chances to witness the band's live onslaught.
Venom Inc have announced their upcoming Blood Stained Earth Tour, featuring support from extreme metal giants Goatwhore and Toxic Holocaust, as well as fast-rising death metal group The Convalescence. The tour will kick off in Philadelphia, PA on September 1st and visit several major cities in both the US and Canada, coming to a close in Baltimore, MD on October 2nd.
Tickets for the Blood Stained Earth Tour go on sale this coming Friday, June 2 at 10 AM, local time. Visit your local venue website or band websites for more information.
Venom Inc frontman Tony Dolan says, "It is with the greatest pleasure that we announce our 2017 North American Blood Stained Earth Tour! With a brand new set, we cannot wait to see our North American fans - old, loyal and new. With our brothers Goatwhore, Toxic Holocaust and The Convalescence, we give you a package that will leave you full of the best metal any tour can produce! Don't miss it, I promise you'll regret it. ALL HAIL NORTH AMERICA. AVE!"
In addition to the tour, Venom Inc are set to perform dates in Europe throughout 2017, including stops at MetalDays Festival, Heavy Metal Cauldron and others. The band will perform classic Venom sets. See below for all current performance dates:
Summer dates:
July
24 - Sotocje, Slovenia - MetalDays Festival
29 - Thiesi, Sardinia, Italy - Bardaneris
August
5 - Lyon, France - Sylak Open Air
Blood Stained Earth Tour with Goatwhore, Toxic Holocaust and The Convalescence:
September
1 - Philadelphia, PA - Voltage
2 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theater
3 - Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall
4 - Montreal, QC - Les Foufounes Electriques
5 - Toronto, ON - Mod Club
7 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Ballroom
8 - Chicago, IL - Reggies
9 - Cave In Rock, IL - Full Terror Metal Fest
10 - Kansas City, MO - Riot Room
11 - Denver, CO - Marquis Theater
13 - Spokane, WA - The Pin
14 - Seattle, WA - Studio 7
15 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theater
16 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theater
18 - San Francisco, CA - Slims
19 - Los Angeles, CA - The Roxy Theatre
20 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick
21 - Phoenix, AZ - Club Red
22 - El Paso, TX - Tricky Falls
23 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey
24 - Austin, TX - Grizzly Hall
25 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall
26 - New Orleans, LA - Parish at HOB
28 - Miami, FL - Churchill's
29 - Tampa, FL - Orpheum
30 - Orlando, FL - The Haven
October
1 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade
2 - Baltimore, MD - Soundstage
3 - Special Venom Inc Bash
4 - Special Venom Inc Bash
Fall festival dates:
October
27 - Helsinki, Finland - Heavy Metal Cauldron