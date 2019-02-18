VENOM INC. Announce North American Tour With EXMORTUS
February 18, 2019, 9 minutes ago
Venom Inc. - the trio featuring the legendary Mantas and Demolition Man - will return once again to headline a strategic raid on North America. In addition to performing tracks from their debut album Avé, Venom Inc. will also perform several Venom classics.
"It is with great pleasure that the triumvirate returns to North America In Nomine Satanas, with our great friends Exmortus and Homewrecker for some exclusive limited dates," commented Tony "Demolition Man" Dolan. "We are proud to also feature in this 2019 part 1 our show with the original almighty Misfits at the Chicago Allstate Arena. The Heavens are most certainly on fire!!! AVE!"
Dates:
April
24 – Colorado Springs, CO – Zodiac
25 – Kansas City, MO – The Riot Room
26 – Minneapolis, MN – Lee’s Liquor Lounge
27 – Rosemont, IL – Allstate Arena (with Misfits)
28 – Lakewood, OH – The Foundry
29 – Columbus, OH – Ace Of Cups
30 – Toronto, ON – The Rockpile
May
1 – Ottawa, ON – Mavericks
2 – Quebec City, QC – L’Anti
3 – Hartford, CT – Webster Underground
4 – Brooklyn, NY – The Kingsland