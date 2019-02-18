VENOM INC. Announce North American Tour With EXMORTUS

Venom Inc. - the trio featuring the legendary Mantas and Demolition Man - will return once again to headline a strategic raid on North America. In addition to performing tracks from their debut album Avé, Venom Inc. will also perform several Venom classics.

"It is with great pleasure that the triumvirate returns to North America In Nomine Satanas, with our great friends Exmortus and Homewrecker for some exclusive limited dates," commented Tony "Demolition Man" Dolan. "We are proud to also feature in this 2019 part 1 our show with the original almighty Misfits at the Chicago Allstate Arena. The Heavens are most certainly on fire!!! AVE!"

Dates:

April

24 – Colorado Springs, CO – Zodiac

25 – Kansas City, MO – The Riot Room

26 – Minneapolis, MN – Lee’s Liquor Lounge

27 – Rosemont, IL – Allstate Arena (with Misfits)

28 – Lakewood, OH – The Foundry

29 – Columbus, OH – Ace Of Cups

30 – Toronto, ON – The Rockpile

May

1 – Ottawa, ON – Mavericks

2 – Quebec City, QC – L’Anti

3 – Hartford, CT – Webster Underground

4 – Brooklyn, NY – The Kingsland