VENOM INC. Enlist THE ABSENCE Drummer JERAMIE KLING For European Tour Dates

Venom Inc. have enlisted The Absence drummer Jeramie Kling to step in for Abandon on the band's upcoming European tour dates. Kling posted the following via Facebook:

Find Venom Inc.'s tour itinerary here.

In anticipation of the tour, Venom Inc. recently unleashed a brand new lyric video for "War".

"Avé Legions... May I present our recent endeavour... our new lyric video for our album track 'War'! This is an extended version for your enjoyment and precedes our current list of dates as we prepare to slay 2018!" - Tony "Demolition Man" Dolan

(Photo - Stephanie Cabral)