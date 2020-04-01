VENOM INC Frontman TONY "DEMOLITION MAN" DOLAN Teams Up With SMOKE & MIRRORS For "Stay Clean För Me" Tribute To MOTÖRHEAD
April 1, 2020, an hour ago
Florida-based Smoke & Mirrors have released a new song, "Stay Clean För Me", as a tribute to Lemmy and Motörhead with the aid of Venom Inc. frontman Tony "Demolition Man" Dolan. Check it out via the Bandcamp player below.
A message from the band: "Day 7 of our 1 Song In 1 Day challenge: MOTÖRHEAD! We all know Lemmy is God. Let's praise with an important message: Stay clean for me!"
The track features:
Tony "Demolition Man" Dolan - vocals / lyrics
Nick Cageao - bulldozer bass
Jeramie Kling - drums
Taylor Nordberg - guitars