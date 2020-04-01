VENOM INC Frontman TONY "DEMOLITION MAN" DOLAN Teams Up With SMOKE & MIRRORS For "Stay Clean För Me" Tribute To MOTÖRHEAD

Florida-based Smoke & Mirrors have released a new song, "Stay Clean För Me", as a tribute to Lemmy and Motörhead with the aid of Venom Inc. frontman Tony "Demolition Man" Dolan. Check it out via the Bandcamp player below.

A message from the band: "Day 7 of our 1 Song In 1 Day challenge: MOTÖRHEAD! We all know Lemmy is God. Let's praise with an important message: Stay clean for me!"

<a data-cke-saved-href="http://smokeandmirrorsproductions.bandcamp.com/track/stay-clean-for-me" href="http://smokeandmirrorsproductions.bandcamp.com/track/stay-clean-for-me">Stay Clean For Me by Smoke & Mirrors</a>

The track features:

Tony "Demolition Man" Dolan - vocals / lyrics

Nick Cageao - bulldozer bass

Jeramie Kling - drums

Taylor Nordberg - guitars