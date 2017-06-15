VENOM INC. Frontman TONY DOLAN Guests On New Talking Metal Podcast

Regardless of your take on black metal forefathers Venom, they are the undisputed originators of extreme metal as we know it. Almost 40 years after their inception, the revitalized 1989-1992 lineup of guitarist Jeff "Mantas" Dunn, vocalist/bassist Tony "Demolition Man" Dolan and drummer Anthony "Abaddon" Bray have returned with a monster of an album.

After months of anticipation, Venom Inc. will release their upcoming full-length opus, entitled Avé, on August 11th via Nuclear Blast. Pre-orders for the new album are available now at this location.

Dolan recently guested on Talking Metal and discussed Venom, the Prime Evil album, Atomkraft, the new Venom Inc album, the upcoming tour, M-pire of Evil, his acting and much more. The interview starts 19 mins into the podcast.

Listen to "TM 674 Venom INC" on Spreaker.

The first single from Avé, entitled "Dein Fleisch", can be streamed below.

Venom Inc. was born during an impromptu live set at 2015's Keep it True Festival in Lauda-Königshofen, Germany. The on-stage reunion was a rousing success amongst Venom fans and music industry personnel alike, and although it was originally only set up for fun, Dolan began receiving numerous show offers for Venom Inc. from booking agents around the world. What started as a live set to celebrate Venom's legacy immediately turned into a serious reunion discussion. The rest is history.

While unexpected at the outset, the end result of this reunion is an album that true Venom fans will gladly add to the top of their playlists. Vocalist/bassist Tony "Demolition Man" Dolan says, "We tried to shape Avé so that it comes at you dark, then it gets bright and heavy and just keeps growing into some kind of monster."

Avé tracklisting:

“Ave Satanas”

“Forged In Hell”

“Metal We Bleed”

“Dein Fleisch”

“Blood Stained”

“Time To Die”

“The Evil Dead”

“Preacher Man”

“War”

“I Kneel To No God”

“Black N Roll”

“Dein Fleisch”:

Going in to writing Avé, Venom Inc. realized their live performance was the key to creating an album that would be a metal classic. It was clear that any songs the trio came up with had to have the intensity, the honesty and the aggression that was happening for Venom Inc. in a live situation. Simply put, they needed to translate what they do on stage onto a record. Not once did they look back on the Venom catalogue and think, "We have to write another Black Metal or another Schizo... The focus is on Venom Inc. and everything the rejuvenated three-piece do in the here and now.

Dolan adds, "Expect 100% pure, honest, solid, hard, dark, thought-provoking metal... like it was, is and forever shall be. Classic old-school, but with the ferocity and energy that we display in our live show. We are proud of this album and our new home at Nuclear Blast, as well as our whole team - management, PR, agents, sponsors and most of all, YOU. Thank you! See you somewhere on this Blood Stained Earth!"

Venom Inc. will kick off their upcoming Blood Stained Earth headline tour, featuring support from Goatwhore, Toxic Holocaust and The Convalescence, on September 1st. Tickets for each date of the Blood Stained Earth tour are on sale today.

Exclusive Venom Inc. meet & greet packages are available with limited availability - for details head to this location.

In addition to the tour, Venom Inc. are set to perform dates in Europe throughout 2017, including stops at MetalDays Festival, Heavy Metal Cauldron and others. The band will perform classic Venom sets and new tracks. See below for all current performance dates:

Summer dates:

July

24 - Sotocje, Slovenia - MetalDays Festival

29 - Thiesi, Sardinia, Italy - Bardaneris

August

5 - Lyon, France - Sylak Open Air

Blood Stained Earth Tour with Goatwhore, Toxic Holocaust and The Convalescence:

September

1 - Philadelphia, PA - Voltage

2 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theater

3 - Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall

4 - Montreal, QC - Les Foufounes Electriques

5 - Toronto, ON - Mod Club

7 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Ballroom

8 - Chicago, IL - Reggies

9 - Cave In Rock, IL - Full Terror Metal Fest

10 - Kansas City, MO - Riot Room

11 - Denver, CO - Marquis Theater

13 - Spokane, WA - The Pin

14 - Seattle, WA - Studio 7

15 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theater

16 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theater

18 - San Francisco, CA - Slims

19 - Los Angeles, CA - The Roxy Theatre

20 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick

21 - Phoenix, AZ - Club Red

22 - El Paso, TX - Tricky Falls

23 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey

24 - Austin, TX - Grizzly Hall

25 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

26 - New Orleans, LA - Parish at HOB

28 - Miami, FL - Churchill's

29 - Tampa, FL - Orpheum

30 - Orlando, FL - The Haven

October

1 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade

2 - Baltimore, MD - Soundstage

3 - Special Venom Inc Bash

4 - Special Venom Inc Bash

Fall festival dates:

October

27 - Helsinki, Finland - Heavy Metal Cauldron

Venom Inc. is:

Jeff "Mantas" Dunn | guitars

Tony "Demolition Man" Dolan | bass, vocals

Anthony "Abaddon" Bray | drums

(Photo - Stephanie Cabral)