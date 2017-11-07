VENOM INC. Frontman TONY DOLAN Reflects On 2017 - “The Whole Year Has Been Magic”; Video

Venom Inc. were interviewed by KaaosTV before the band’s headline show at the Heavy Metal Cauldron festival in Helsinki, Finland on October 29th. Watch the video below:

Venom Inc. recently unleashed their new full-length opus, Avé, via Nuclear Blast. Order your copy here.

Avé tracklisting:

“Ave Satanas”

“Forged In Hell”

“Metal We Bleed”

“Dein Fleisch”

“Blood Stained”

“Time To Die”

“The Evil Dead”

“Preacher Man”

“War”

“I Kneel To No God”

“Black N Roll”

"Avé Satanas" lyric video:

“Dein Fleisch”:

Venom Inc. is:

Jeff "Mantas" Dunn - guitars

Tony "Demolition Man" Dolan - bass, vocals

Anthony "Abaddon" Bray - drums