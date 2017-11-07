VENOM INC. Frontman TONY DOLAN Reflects On 2017 - “The Whole Year Has Been Magic”; Video
November 7, 2017, 15 minutes ago
Venom Inc. were interviewed by KaaosTV before the band’s headline show at the Heavy Metal Cauldron festival in Helsinki, Finland on October 29th. Watch the video below:
Venom Inc. recently unleashed their new full-length opus, Avé, via Nuclear Blast. Order your copy here.
Avé tracklisting:
“Ave Satanas”
“Forged In Hell”
“Metal We Bleed”
“Dein Fleisch”
“Blood Stained”
“Time To Die”
“The Evil Dead”
“Preacher Man”
“War”
“I Kneel To No God”
“Black N Roll”
"Avé Satanas" lyric video:
“Dein Fleisch”:
Venom Inc. is:
Jeff "Mantas" Dunn - guitars
Tony "Demolition Man" Dolan - bass, vocals
Anthony "Abaddon" Bray - drums