VENOM INC. Frontman TONY DOLAN Reflects On 2017 - “The Whole Year Has Been Magic”; Video

November 7, 2017, 15 minutes ago

news heavy metal venom inc. tony dolan

VENOM INC. Frontman TONY DOLAN Reflects On 2017 - “The Whole Year Has Been Magic”; Video

Venom Inc. were interviewed by KaaosTV before the band’s headline show at the Heavy Metal Cauldron festival in Helsinki, Finland on October 29th. Watch the video below:

Venom Inc. recently unleashed their new full-length opus, Avé, via Nuclear Blast. Order your copy here.

Avé tracklisting:

“Ave Satanas”
“Forged In Hell”
“Metal We Bleed”
“Dein Fleisch”
“Blood Stained”
“Time To Die”
“The Evil Dead”
“Preacher Man”
“War”
“I Kneel To No God”
“Black N Roll”

"Avé Satanas" lyric video:

“Dein Fleisch”:

Venom Inc. is:

Jeff "Mantas" Dunn - guitars
Tony "Demolition Man" Dolan - bass, vocals
Anthony "Abaddon" Bray - drums

Featured Audio

MOONSPELL - "Todos Os Santos" (Napalm)

MOONSPELL - "Todos Os Santos" (Napalm)

Featured Video

SANTA CRUZ - "Young Blood Rising"

SANTA CRUZ - "Young Blood Rising"

Latest Reviews