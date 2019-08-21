VENOM INC. Frontman TONY DOLAN Undergoes Long-Overdue Hip Surgery

Venom Inc. singer and bassist Tony “Demolition Man” Dolan (Tony Dolan) underwent a hip surgery last week (Thursday, August 15) in a hospital in London. The singer had postponed the procedure for the last three years, due to the ongoing obligations with the band, causing him to be in constant pain, on and off stage. Dolan reports to Lords Of Metal that he is doing well and he had his first careful walk on crutches on the next morning. In the meantime, he is back home recovering.

Says Tony: “The pain is not so bad, I just feel happy that it is done at last. I’ve had an accident as a 12 year old kid, when I was hit by a car and landed flat, after the car had thrown me 20 feet straight up in the air. The last ten years I’ve been attempting to get help and the last three years in Venom Inc there was always a reason why it couldn’t happen, mostly due to rescheduling at the hospital. It came to the point I could wait no longer, I could barely walk after Wacken. So I am very happy it is finally done and I can look forward."

Venom Inc. recently closed down the festival season at Wacken Open Air in Germany, in order for Dolan to undergo this operation and to focus on writing their new album, the follow-up to Avé, which was released via Nuclear Blast Records in 2017, to critical acclaim of media and fans.

Venom Inc. reunites former Venom bandmates Demolition Man and Mantas and is complemented by The Absence and Ribspreader drummer Jeramie “War Machine” Kling, who replaced also former Venom drummer Abaddon early 2018, after a silent exit. Since the release of Avé the band has intensively toured through Europe, Asia, America, Australia, New Zealand and South-America and recently renewed their contract with Nuclear Blast Records for their second album.

