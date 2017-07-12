VENOM INC. Launch Video Trailer For Upcoming North American Tour

Black metal originators, Venom Inc., have released a video trailer for their upcoming Blood Stained Earth Tour with Goatwhore, Toxic Holocaust and The Convalescence.

Venom Inc. will kick off the Blood Stained Earth headline tour on September 1st. Tickets for each date of the Blood Stained Earth tour, in addition to exclusive, limited Venom Inc. meet & greet packages, are available now at this location.

In addition to the tour, Venom Inc. are set to perform dates in Europe throughout 2017, including stops at MetalDays Festival, Heavy Metal Cauldron and others. The band will perform classic Venom sets and new tracks. See below for all current performance dates.

Summer dates:

July

24 - Sotocje, Slovenia - MetalDays Festival

29 - Thiesi, Sardinia, Italy - Bardaneris

August

5 - Lyon, France - Sylak Open Air

Blood Stained Earth Tour with Goatwhore, Toxic Holocaust and The Convalescence:

September

1 - Philadelphia, PA - Voltage

2 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theater

3 - Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall

4 - Montreal, QC - Les Foufounes Electriques

5 - Toronto, ON - Mod Club

6 - Detroit, MI - Harpos

7 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Ballroom

8 - Chicago, IL - Reggies

9 - Cave In Rock, IL - Full Terror Metal Fest

10 - Kansas City, MO - Riot Room

11 - Denver, CO - Marquis Theater

13 - Spokane, WA - The Pin

14 - Seattle, WA - Studio 7

15 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theater

16 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theater

18 - San Francisco, CA - Slims

19 - Los Angeles, CA - The Roxy Theatre

20 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick

21 - Phoenix, AZ - Club Red

22 - El Paso, TX - Tricky Falls

23 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey

24 - Austin, TX - Grizzly Hall

25 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

26 - New Orleans, LA - Parish at HOB

28 - Miami, FL - Churchill's

29 - Tampa, FL - Orpheum

30 - Orlando, FL - The Haven

October

1 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade

2 - Baltimore, MD - Soundstage

Fall festival dates:

October

27 - Helsinki, Finland - Heavy Metal Cauldron

Venom will unleash their new full-length opus, Avé, on August 11th via Nuclear Blast. A lyric video for the sinister crusher "Avé Satanas" can be found below.

Tony "Demolition Man" Dolan says: "This is the salute to you all... from our dark hearts to your good black souls... the earth is ours and Lucifer walks with us. We hail our master, we hail our Lord! We present ourselves to you... “Avé Satanas”! Welcome to hell you sons (and daughters) of SATAN!"

Pre-order your copy of Avé here.

Regardless of your take on black metal forefathers Venom, they are the undisputed originators of extreme metal as we know it. Almost 40 years after their inception, the revitalized 1989-1992 lineup of guitarist Jeff "Mantas" Dunn, vocalist/bassist Tony "Demolition Man" Dolan and drummer Anthony "Abaddon" Bray have returned with a monster of an album.

Going into writing Avé, Venom Inc. realized their live performance was the key to creating an album that would be a metal classic. It was clear that any songs the trio came up with had to have the intensity, the honesty and the aggression that was happening for Venom Inc. in a live situation. Simply put, they needed to translate what they do on stage onto a record. Not once did they look back on the Venom catalogue and think, "We have to write another Black Metal or another Schizo..." The focus is on Venom Inc. and everything the rejuvenated three-piece do in the here and now.

Avé tracklisting:

“Ave Satanas”

“Forged In Hell”

“Metal We Bleed”

“Dein Fleisch”

“Blood Stained”

“Time To Die”

“The Evil Dead”

“Preacher Man”

“War”

“I Kneel To No God”

“Black N Roll”

“Dein Fleisch”:

Trailers:

Venom Inc. is:

Jeff "Mantas" Dunn - guitars

Tony "Demolition Man" Dolan - bass, vocals

Anthony "Abaddon" Bray - drums

(Photo - Stephanie Cabral)