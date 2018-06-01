VENOM INC. - Limited Edition "War" 10" Single Due In August

Legendary metallers Venom Inc. released their debut album Avé on August 11th, 2017, followed by countless live shows all around the globe. The band were on fire as they played to packed out venues the world over and now they're preparing the battlefield for their latest offering entitled "War".

Including three tracks, the 10" vinyl single will be released on August 10th via Nuclear Blast. It's artwork was created by Marcelo Vasco (Slayer, Machine Head, Boknagar).

Tony "The Demolition Man" Dolan states: "In a world of uncertainty, where we are back to measuring the size of one nuclear arsenal against another (sic. Cold War) while other parts of the globe battle their perverse leanings and terror reigns down... we present 'War'... and our very own live 'Warhead'! Enjoy the destruction of all you thought you knew as indestructible."

Tracklisting:

Side A

"War" (Armageddon Edit)

"War" (live)

Side B

"Warhead" (live)

The single can be pre-ordered in the following formats:

- red vinyl (limited to 300 copies; mailorder only)

- black vinyl (limited to 500 copies)

Watch lyric video for the studio version of "War" below:

(Photo - Stephanie Cabral)