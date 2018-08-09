VENOM INC. Officially Cancel Appearance At Psycho Las Vegas 2018

Venom Inc. guitarist Jeff Dunn (aka Mantas) has checked in with the following update:

"It is with regret that I must inform you all that myself and Venom Inc. will not be appearing at this year's Psycho Fest on August 17th. This is due to circumstances completely beyond my control, not least of which being myself having a major heart attack on April 30th which did in fact take my life, although fortunately I was resuscitated and spent the next month in three different hospitals before undergoing a double heart bypass. The other factor, of course, is that of the visa where the timing of this could not have been worse. I do not cancel shows, and even now being only 10 weeks into my recovery period I am doing my utmost to play and perform. However, due to the unfortunate timing of this period of my life I have to make my apologies and hope you all understand. Please enjoy what I'm sure will be a great festival with great bands and I hope sincerely to see you all very soon. MAXIMUM RESPECT."

Venom Inc. released their debut album Avé on August 11th, 2017, followed by countless live shows all around the globe. The band were on fire as they played to packed out venues the world over and now they're preparing the battlefield for their latest offering entitled "War".

Including three tracks, the 10" vinyl single will be released on August 10th via Nuclear Blast. It's artwork was created by Marcelo Vasco (Slayer, Machine Head, Boknagar).

Tony "The Demolition Man" Dolan states: "In a world of uncertainty, where we are back to measuring the size of one nuclear arsenal against another (sic. Cold War) while other parts of the globe battle their perverse leanings and terror reigns down... we present 'War'... and our very own live 'Warhead'! Enjoy the destruction of all you thought you knew as indestructible."

Tracklisting:

Side A

"War" (Armageddon Edit)

"War" (live)

Side B

"Warhead" (live)

The single can be pre-ordered in the following formats:

- red vinyl (limited to 300 copies; mailorder only)

- black vinyl (limited to 500 copies)

Pre-order here.

Watch lyric video for the studio version of "War" below:

(Photo - Stephanie Cabral)