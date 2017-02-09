VENOM INC. On Scrapped Tour Dates For Spain - "The Tour Was Not Cancelled, It Was Never Confirmed"

UK bashers Venom Inc., featuring original Venom members Jeff "Mantas" Dunn (guitar) and Anthony "Abaddon" Bray (drums), as well as former Venom bassist/vocalist Tony "Demolition Man" Dolan. In the wake of some confusion regarding tour dates, Dolan has checked in with the following message to their fans in Spain:

"Dear all, please be advised that due to change of agent and scheduling of the new album, we are unable to confirm the recently announced Spanish dates. We will be playing Spain as it is a country close to our hearts, just the timing had to be reconsidered as the dates had not been confirmed. We apologize to anyone thinking they had been. We shall see you very soon and with a new album in hand and I promise you the best shows we can possibly deliver.

This 'tour' was NOT cancelled by Venom Inc. or their management. It was NEVER confirmed by either. The agent acting went ahead and booked a tour without confirming availability of the band, and all went ahead and began advertising using poster art from a previous tour. The agent was advised to stop before confirming all and one of the Spanish 'sponsors' advised this was not confirmed and tô cease advertising this as a tour. However, in both cases the band and management were ignored!"

Stay tuned for an updates tour schedule

Venom Inc. recently announced that they have signed a deal with Nuclear Blast.

Says the band, “We, Venom Inc., are proud to now be signed to Nuclear Blast!! Here's to all and the new album(s) COMING VERY FUCKING SOON!! ALL HELL WILL BREAK LOOSE!!”

Jimmy Kay and Alan Dixon from Canada's The Metal Voice recently spoke with Tony “Demolition Man” Dolan. On the new Venom Inc. studio album, he revealed, “We've stopped playing live so we can actually start recording. As soon as we went out on tour at the beginning people started asking for a live album and every time we went somewhere fans said we should put a studio album together and I was like ‘we can't play and put an album together, its gotta be one or the other.’ So we actually had to put the brakes on. We have a potential month for release of March 2017."

On the upcoming Venom Inc. documentary: "Basically I have just been recording (shooting) every single thing that we've done backstage, onstage, every concert, everything and I'm working on a whole documentary. Hopefully we will be pitching it for a TV channel. It's going to be like a fly on the wall."

Watch the show below: