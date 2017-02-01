VENOM INC Reveal Dream Tour; Video

Digital Tour Bus has uploaded a new episode of Dream Tour where the members discuss their ultimate tour lineup. Find out the guys would love to tour with in the video below:

Jimmy Kay and Alan Dixon from Canada's The Metal Voice spoke with Venom Inc. bassist/singer Tony “Demolition Man” Dolan and as well former Anthrax singer Neil Turbin. They spoke about their new albums, the relevance of the Big 4, the Grammy's as well as Floor Jansen's Slayer comments.

Dolan on the new Venom Inc. studio album:

"We've stopped playing live so we can actually start recording. As soon as we went out on tour at the beginning people started asking for a live album and every time we went somewhere fans said we should put a studio album together and I was like ‘we can't play and put an album together, its gotta be one or the other.’ So we actually had to put the brakes on. We have a potential month for release of March 2017."

Dolan on the Venom Inc. documentary:

"Basically I have just been recording (shooting) every single thing that we've done backstage, onstage, every concert, everything and I'm working on a whole documentary. Hopefully we will be pitching it for a TV channel. It's going to be like a fly on the wall."



Turbin's new Deathrider's album:

“We are working on the album with Deathriders. I just talked to Jonas Hornqvist (guitar) and we've worked together writing for ten years. It's just one little thing after another trying to get things sorted out. When everybody is spaced apart, it makes it a little more difficult to get everyone working in the same direction at the same time. Michael Angelo Batio (Nitro) is playing on a couple of songs on the album. We got Matt Thompson from King Diamond on drums. We have a few more songs to execute on their basic tracks to add to the number of songs we have, so this way it will be a full length release."

Turbin and Dolan on the Big 4 of thrash:

Turbin: “You have some really shrewd think tank folks in the Metallica camp and they came up with an excellent marketing program They have an idea that hatched 30 years ago and they developed this idea and everyone goes along with the program.These four bands were very influential in the thrash sound, however they were already a step above commercially viable and accepted. This is a marketing angle this Big 4 name.”

Dolan: “I think the idea behind the Big 4, was the Big 4 of thrash and it's not the Big 4 of any metal. It’s the Big 4 of what became thrash metal. It was a particular style these groups fall in. It's which bands came out and were more world recognized the quickest and it was those bands I think. Megadeth, Slayer, Anthrax, Metallica. Neil is right it is a marketing plot to capitalize on something and that's how the industry is you know.”

Watch the show below: