VENOM – New EP 100 Miles To Hell Available Digitally December 22nd

Venom – the legendary, hugely influential British heavy metal trio notorious for causing outrage and panic, and molding the history of darker music – will see a new, three-track EP, titled 100 Miles To Hell, released digitally through Spinefarm Records on December 22nd. It will be available via D2C basis on January 19th in the U.S.



100 Miles To Hell features three brand new studio recordings: "We the Loud," "Beaten To A Pulp," and the title track. It marks the first "fresh" Venom material since the From the Very Depths studio album, which arrived in 2015.





This limited edition EP will be available on three different formats: 12" vinyl (complete with giant poster); cassette and download; and an exclusive T-shirt, which can also be acquired as part of the bundle, while supplies last.



In terms of music, lyrics, and artwork, the 100 Miles To Hell package is cast in the classic Venom mold, pushing all of the buttons (and turning all of the crosses) you'd expect from a band led into action by vocalist/bassist/producer and original Venom titan, Cronos – an iconic performer whose ability to fuse the attitude of punk with the power of metal has long been a signature of the nefarious Venom sound.