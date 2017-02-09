VENOM PRISON Release “Corrode The Black Sun” Music Video

South Wales, UK death metal outfit, Venom Prison, have released a music video for “Corrode The Black Sun” a track from the band’s debut full-length album, Animus, released last year via Prosthetic Records.

The video depicts the band playing in an abandoned house while a woman peels her skin away. "The idea behind the is about tearing away and shedding skin to become a new and better person," explains vocalist Larissa Stupar. "I was always fascinated with the fact that the Nazis were able to kill over six million people with the use of stationary facilities built exclusively for the purpose of mass extermination, while a whole nation categorically denied knowledge of the atrocities that were committed."

"Growing up in Germany, I have learned that people have trouble recognising that every cog and social issue had a part to play to some extent. It is a difficult reconciliation with the concept of collective guilt, but closing our eyes to the hands of psychopaths committing horrific mass crimes makes all of us responsible," says Stupar. "The ideals of fascism have been part of human history throughout. You see the same kind of lunatics marching with torches through German streets, the KKK is still performing their idiotic rituals yet the world still chooses to close its eyes while hate crimes are being committed."

Directed by Daniel Waverley Gray, you can stream the video below:

Recorded by Tom Dring at Vagrant Recordings (Dragged Into Sunlight, Electric Wizard), Animus is 10 tracks of aural assaulting brutality. Venom Prison tackle subjects such as social Darwinism, misogyny, rape culture and the rejection of God and religion. As seen below, the artwork for Animus was created by German based legendary artist, Eliran Kantor (Testament, Sigh) who worked closely with Larissa to capture some of the themes of the album.

Vocalist Larissa Stupar elaborates: “The album's lyrics capture and portray various forms of fighting an oppressive force. One of them struck Eliran's eye as the most livid out of them all. In Perpetrator Emasculation a rapist is being force-fed his own genitalia. It's not a secret that death metal art and lyrical content often involve violence against women and we liked the idea of turning the tables. That lyrical segment depicts the title and theme of the record very well and the visual execution makes your flesh crawl with vengeance."

Tracklisting:

“Syllogism”

“Abysmal Agony”

“Celestial Patricide”

“Desecration of Human Privilege”

“Corrode The Black Sun”

“Immanetize Eschaton”

“The Exquisite Taste of Selfishness”

“Devoid”

“Perpetrator Emasculation”

“Womb Forced Animus”

“Devoid” video:

“Celestial Patricide” video:

“Abysmal Agony”:

Trailer: