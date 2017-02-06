VENOM PRISON Release Teaser For Upcoming “Corrode The Black Sun” Music Video

South Wales, UK death metal outfit, Venom Prison, have released a trailer for their upcoming music video for “Corrode The Black Sun” a track from the band’s debut full-length album, Animus, released last year via Prosthetic Records.

Recorded by Tom Dring at Vagrant Recordings (Dragged Into Sunlight, Electric Wizard), Animus is 10 tracks of aural assaulting brutality. Venom Prison tackle subjects such as social Darwinism, misogyny, rape culture and the rejection of God and religion. As seen below, the artwork for Animus was created by German based legendary artist, Eliran Kantor (Testament, Sigh) who worked closely with Larissa to capture some of the themes of the album.

Vocalist Larissa Stupar elaborates: “The album's lyrics capture and portray various forms of fighting an oppressive force. One of them struck Eliran's eye as the most livid out of them all. In Perpetrator Emasculation a rapist is being force-fed his own genitalia. It's not a secret that death metal art and lyrical content often involve violence against women and we liked the idea of turning the tables. That lyrical segment depicts the title and theme of the record very well and the visual execution makes your flesh crawl with vengeance."

Tracklisting:

“Syllogism”

“Abysmal Agony”

“Celestial Patricide”

“Desecration of Human Privilege”

“Corrode The Black Sun”

“Immanetize Eschaton”

“The Exquisite Taste of Selfishness”

“Devoid”

“Perpetrator Emasculation”

“Womb Forced Animus”

“Devoid” video:

“Celestial Patricide” video:

“Abysmal Agony”:

Trailer: