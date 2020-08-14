VENOM PRISON Share Updated Version Of "Daemon Vulgaris"; Video

Welsh death metal vanguards, Venom Prison, have shared the crushing new single, "Daemon Vulgaris". The track was originally released in 2015 on their second EP, The Primal Chaos, prior to their acclaimed debut album. This updated version of the song is taken from their forthcoming Prosthetic Records release, Primeval, out on October 9 and available to pre-order here.

Discussing the song, the band explain, "Human cruelty can take many forms, from the daily almost unnoticed ways in which we hurt each other to atrocities like genocide and slavery. The capacity for such destructiveness is rooted deep within us. 'Daemon Vulgaris' depicts humanity as the evil force of destruction. Exploring our destructive impact on other species and the capacity of the planet to sustain life as we know it. “Wrong does not cease to be wrong because the majority share in it.” (Leo Tolstoy)."

Watch the video for the track below:

The 11-track album will feature re-recordings of tracks from their early EPs, Defy The Tyrant and Primal Chaos, as well as two brand new tracks. The first track from Primeval is a re-working of "Defy The Tyrant", which is streaming everywhere now, and features an accompanying video which can be viewed below.

Since 2016, Venom Prison have gone from strength to strength; debut full length Animus catapulted them into the consciousness and record collections of discerning death metal fans the world over. Their follow up release, Samsara, solidified them as a serious force to be reckoned with in the world of metal, paving the way for a string of high profile shows and festival slots around the globe. On Primeval, Venom Prison revisit the earliest days of the band, capturing the same intensity and visceral energy they possessed from day one and adding an additional layer of sophistication to their sound by re-recording, re-mixing, and re-mastering those old favourites with producer Tom Dring in late 2019. Artwork is once again handled masterfully by Eliran Kantor.

Of their decision to revisit their earliest tracks, the band explain, “Primeval is a snapshot of the earlier days of Venom Prison, simpler times where we locked ourselves in a room for days on end to create the early incarnation of what would be our first collection of songs. Our first release/demo Defy The Tyrant was subsequently born, and we never thought this would lead onto being picked up by Prosthetic Records or touring the world. This became a starting gun for touring and festivals in between the studio to write, including what would become The Primal Chaos. Given the current climate and the global pandemic situation we felt it was appropriate to package together our early material so that it is presented in a form of how it was always intended. This is what you hear now. Our previous EP’s plus two new tracks to give you an idea of what is to come in future. Our new chapter awaits, the grind must continue.”

Tracklisting:

"Usurper Of The Throne"

"Life Suffer"

"Mortal Abomination"

"Path Of Exile"

"Defy The Tyrant"

"Babylon The Whore"

"Daemon Vulgaris"

"Narcotic"

"The Primal Chaos"

"Defiant To The Will Of God"

"Slayer Of Holofernes"

"Defy The Tyrant" video: