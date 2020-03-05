VENOM To Release Early Demos Collection Sons Of Satan In May; CD And Double Splatter Vinyl Available For Pre-Order

Sons Of Satan by Venom is now available for pre-order on CD, double splatter vinyl and in a bundle of both formats. The set contains recordings by the band from the 1979 Church Hall Rehearsals, the £50 Demo Recording sessions, plus various Demo Sessions from Impulse Studio in 1980 and 1983.

Says the band: "Legions! On the 29th May we will release Sons Of Satan - the legendary early demos on splatter 2LP and CD. These are 15 songs of all the rare demos from 1979-1983, previously only available in the In Nomine Satanas box set."

Pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

"Angel Dust" (Church Hall Rehearsals 1979)

"Buried Alive" (Church Hall Rehearsals 1979)

"Raise The Dead" (Church Hall Rehearsals 1979)

"Red Light Fever" (Church Hall Rehearsals 1979)

"Venom" (Church Hall Rehearsals 1979)

"Sons Of Satan" (1980 Impulse Studios - £50 Demo Recordings)

"In League With Satan" (1980 Impulse Studios - £50 Demo Recordings)

"Angel Dust" (1980 Impulse Studios - £50 Demo Recordings)

"Live Like An Angel (Die Like a Devil)" (1980 Impulse Studios - £50 Demo Recordings)

"Schizo" (1980 Impulse Studios - £50 Demo Recordings)

"Venom" (1980 Impulse Studios - £50 Demo Recordings)

"Angel Dust" (Impulse Studio Demo Session 1980)

"Raise The Dead" (Impulse Studio Demo Session 1980)

"Red Light Fever" (Impulse Studio Demo Session 1980)

"At War With Satan" (1983 Impulse Studio 2 - At War Demos)

