VENOM To Release Storm The Gates In December; Complete Details Revealed

Venom, featuring original vocalist/bassist Cronos, guitarist La Rage and drummer Dante, celebrate ten years together with new studio album, Storm The Gates, set for release via Spinefarm Records on December 14th. The follow-up to 2015’s From the Very Depths, contains 13 new songs, and will be released on CD and download formats. Vinyl albums and cassette formats becoming available in early 2019.

"Get ready for another killer album, packed full of awesome riffs and screaming mayhem,“ Cronos exclaims! “We've been hard at work for over two years to make sure this new release raises the bar, to deliver a demonic mix of old and new. I'm hoping to talk the label into a xmas day release date, yo fucking ho, hell yeah. Get ready to Lay Down Your Souls Legions.”





Storm The Gates features:

“Bring Out Your Dead”

“Notorious”

“I Dark Lord”

“100 Miles To Hell”

“Dark Night (Of The Soul)”

“Beaten To A Pulp”

“Destroyer”

“The Mighty Have Fallen”

“Over My Dead Body”

“Suffering Dictates”

“We The Loud”

“Immortal”

“Storm The Gates”