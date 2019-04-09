VENOM Upload New Lyric Video For "Bring Out Your Dead"; Storm The Gates Double Picture Disc Due This Month

Venom, the unholy trinity of Cronos, Rage, and Dante, closed 2018 with new studio album, Storm The Gates, released on CD/digital in December, with the double colored vinyl LP format following in January.

A classic call-to-arms, Storm The Gates is a record from a legendary band who can legitimately be classed as both original and genre-defining.

Now, Venom have shared a lyric video for latest single "Bring Out Your Dead", an anthem for blasphemers, fornicators, and the forever cursed. Produced by the mighty Cronos himself, this is the raw sound of a band who don't need tricks of technology to make their point. Watch it below:

Storm The Gates is set be released as a double picture disc package on April 19. This deluxe, collector's edition will be pressed in limited numbers and is very much a celebration of Venom as a true (audio/visual) force of nature.

Since 2009, this latest incarnation of the group has had a clear vision of who they are and where they want to go, steadfastly refusing to compromise or waiver in their beliefs, building on the signature style and sound established by Cronos back in 1979. As both artist and producer, this iconic frontman, Venom's beating black heart, effectively opened the gates (of Hell) for a whole new brand of metal, genuinely changing the game with an intensity never before seen or heard.

Mixing the raw energy and serrated edge of punk with the volume and bombast of metal, adding a life-threatening amount of pyro, then brutally dragging the whole thing through a tangled hedge of thorns, Venom have been responsible for some of the guitar world's most revered - and feared - compositions. Titles that were whispered in darkened, cobwebbed rooms.

There was metal and then there was Black Metal - Venom Metal.