VENOM – Vintage Assault Series To Be Released As Box Set

Between 1985 and 1987, Venom released a series of Assault EPs. These collected studio material along with previously unreleased live tracks. The Assault-series were conceived as a strictly-limited souvenir of each of their overseas jaunts. Venom officially agreed on the Canadian, American and the Japanese Assault. The others were released without the permission from the band. The most successful release were the Banzai release Canadian Assault which reached Gold status in Canada, at 50,000 copies. Now all have been officially collected and remastered for this amazing collection. The Assault Box Set is due for release on January 5th via Dissonance.

Tracklisting:

“Warhead” (Canadian Assault)

“Women” (Canadian Assault)

“Seven Gates Of Hell” (Canadian Assault)

“Die Hard” (Canadian Assault)

“Welcome To Hell” (Canadian Assault)

“In Nomine Satanas” (Canadian Assault)

“Rip Ride” (American Assault)

“Bursting Out” (American Assault)

“Dead Of The Night” (American Assault)

“Seven Gates Of Hell” (American Assault)

“Countess Bathory” (American Assault)

“Welcome To Hell” (American Assault)

“Nightmare” (French Assault)

“Bloodlust” (French Assault)

“In Nomine Satanas” (French Assault)

“Countess Bathory” (French Assault)

“Powerdrive” (French Assault)

“Bursting Out” (French Assault)