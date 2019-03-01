VENOMOUS CONCEPT Featuring Past And Present Members Of NAPALM DEATH, BRUTAL TRUTH And More Announce European Tour With BRUJERIA

Venomous Concept (featuring current and ex-members of Napalm Death, Brutal Truth, Corrupt Moral Altar, and more) will be embarking on a European tour in support of Brujeria. The tour will kick off in Sneek, Netherlands on May 4th and will conclude on May 26th in Essen, Germany. The full run of dates can be found below.

May

4 - Sneek, Netherlands - Poppodium Het Bolwerk

5 - Roeselare, Belgium - De Verlichte Geest

6 - Hanover, Germany - MusikZentrum Hannover

7 - Bremen, Germany - Tower Musikclub

8 - Berlin, Germany - Cassiopeia

9 - Brno, Czech Republic - Melodka

10 - Prague, Czech Republic - Futurum Music Bar

11 - Munich, Germany - Feierwerk

12 - Dornbirn, Austria - Schlachthaus

13 - Sion, Czech Republic - Le Port Franc

14 - Rome, Italy - Traffic Live Club

15 - Milan, Italy - Legend Club

17 - Colmar, France - Le Grillen

18 - Paris, France - Petit Bain

20 - London, UK - The Underworld Camden

21 - Manchester, UK - Rebellion Manchester

22 - Glasgow, UK - Cathouse Rock Club

23 - Birmingham, UK - Mama Roux’s

24 - Dommarien, France - La Niche Du Chien a Plumes

25 - Mannheim, Germany - MS Connexion Complex

26 - Essen, Germany - Turock