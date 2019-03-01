VENOMOUS CONCEPT Featuring Past And Present Members Of NAPALM DEATH, BRUTAL TRUTH And More Announce European Tour With BRUJERIA
Venomous Concept (featuring current and ex-members of Napalm Death, Brutal Truth, Corrupt Moral Altar, and more) will be embarking on a European tour in support of Brujeria. The tour will kick off in Sneek, Netherlands on May 4th and will conclude on May 26th in Essen, Germany. The full run of dates can be found below.
May
4 - Sneek, Netherlands - Poppodium Het Bolwerk
5 - Roeselare, Belgium - De Verlichte Geest
6 - Hanover, Germany - MusikZentrum Hannover
7 - Bremen, Germany - Tower Musikclub
8 - Berlin, Germany - Cassiopeia
9 - Brno, Czech Republic - Melodka
10 - Prague, Czech Republic - Futurum Music Bar
11 - Munich, Germany - Feierwerk
12 - Dornbirn, Austria - Schlachthaus
13 - Sion, Czech Republic - Le Port Franc
14 - Rome, Italy - Traffic Live Club
15 - Milan, Italy - Legend Club
17 - Colmar, France - Le Grillen
18 - Paris, France - Petit Bain
20 - London, UK - The Underworld Camden
21 - Manchester, UK - Rebellion Manchester
22 - Glasgow, UK - Cathouse Rock Club
23 - Birmingham, UK - Mama Roux’s
24 - Dommarien, France - La Niche Du Chien a Plumes
25 - Mannheim, Germany - MS Connexion Complex
26 - Essen, Germany - Turock