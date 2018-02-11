VERATRUM - Visioni EP Artwork, Tracklisting Revealed

Prophetic metallers, Veratrum, have revealed the cover artwork and tracklisting for their upcoming Visioni EP, out this spring.

Haiwas (vocalst/guitar) commented: "Visioni is definitely a significant step ahead for us. Veratrum's trademark epic sound has been enriched by an extensive use of orchestrals, giving us a more powerful approach. Lyrics have become more personal and abstract in a way, focusing on the power of "vision" and "dream". Furthermore, having the chance to enhance our work with a few special guest performances also contributed to make this record special. I believe this sounds 100% Veratrum, and we can't wait to share it with you."

Visioni was recorded at Loft-1 Studio by Andrea Facheris, and was mixed and mastered at Domination Studio (Necrodeath, Luca Turilli's Rhapsody, Labyrinth) by Simone Mularoni. Featuring guest vocal performances by Taliesin (Eternal Samhain) and Giulian (Scuorn), clarinet solo by Vittorio Sabelli (Dawn Of A Dark Age) and additional choirs by HaddaH. Cover Artwork by Sabnock Design.

Tracklisting:

"Oltre Il Vero"

"Per Antares"

"L'Alchimista"

"La Stella Imperitura"

"Limen Operis"

More details about the release and exclusive studio footage will follow, stay tuned.