VERY ALORA Announces Shows With SMILE EMPTY SOUL And TANTRIC

Very Alora has announced a string of shows with Smile Empty Soul and Tantric (see below).

There is a strong female voice on the rock horizon, and she goes by the name Very Alora. As evidenced by the release of her debut single, “Mama Don’t Make Me” and a forthcoming EP - all produced by legendary producer Michael Wagner (who has previously worked with the likes of Metallica, Dokken, and King’s X, among many others) - Very Alora means business. Check out a mashup of Billie Eilish’s “Bad Guy” and White Stripes’ “Seven Nation Army” below:

Hailing from Poetry, Texas (a small ranching community southeast of Dallas), Very Alora describes her sound as “Classic rock with a modern/punkish/alt twist. I think it’s a little out there, a bit unique if you compare it to the pop sound. But as far as rock n’ roll - I think it fits right in that alt/indie rock pocket.” Listing such classic rockers as Styx and Heart as influences, as well as such modern day bands as Flyleaf and Paramore, Very Alora has her favorites from the forthcoming, yet-to-be-titled EP. “‘Mama Don't Make Me’ and ‘Carbon Copy Jealousy.’ ‘ Mama Don't Make Me’ was honestly such a blast to write, anytime I think back on high school I get a little nostalgic; then I remember I didn't actually like school. And yes, mom and I fought - A LOT. I wrote ‘Carbon Copy Jealousy’ as a way to get some things off my chest. Basically, it was my way of venting my frustration about someone who was in my life for a while.”

And how was it working in the studio with Wagner? “It was honestly a dream come true working with a rock legend. I feel like I learned a lot from the whole process, just seeing how pros work in the studio was amazing. Working with Michael was fantastic though, he is probably the sweetest person you'll meet. I really appreciated the way that he included me in the process he had a vision for the songs and always checked to see if he was interpreting my vision too. I couldn’t have asked for a better first pro experience in the studio. I am forever grateful to him, the musicians and song writers I worked with on this project.”

Lastly, what can fans expect on the upcoming tour with Smile Empty Soul and Tantric? “Raw emotion and energy,” is what Very Alora says fans can expect at her shows. “A connection is the goal. I always dreamed of being able to perform the way Styx and Paramore perform - I want to make the audience a part of the show. There will be some great guitar solos. They can expect to see a whole lot of fun - I have a lot of exciting things planned for the live shows.”

Very Alora tour dates:

January

16 - Joplin, MO - Guitars Rock N Country Bar

18 - Cape Girardeau, MO - The Barn

19 - Nashville, TN - The End

21 - Knoxville, TN - The Concourse

22 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade

23 - Savannah, GA - The Wormhole **

24 - Jacksonville, FL - 1904 Music Hall **

25 - Longwood, FL - Shovelhead Live **

26 - Tampa, FL - Brass Mug **

29 - Huntsville, AL - Sidetracks **

30 - Monroe, LA - The Hub **

31 - Shreveport, LA - Strange Brew **

February

1 - New Orleans, LA - Southport Hall **

3 - Austin, TX - Come And Take It Live

5 - San Angelo, TX - Dead Horse Saloon

6 - San Antonio, TX - The Rock Box

8 - Fayetteville, AR - Club Red

** - with Smile Empty Soul, Tantric