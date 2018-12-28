VESICATION Sign To Horror Pain Gore Death Productions; A Decade Of Damage Digital Collection Due In January; Track Streaming

Horror Pain Gore Death Productions have signed Toronto's sick goregrinders, Vesication, and are set to release the compilation album, A Decade Of Damage, on January 25th as a digital album. Below is the official description.

After ten years spent congealing within the moist underworld of Toronto's brutal death and grind scene, Vesication have ruptured into HPGD's roster with A Decade Of Damage. A collection of songs extracted from the band's various DIY EPs, comps and a full length album neatly encapsulates the filth and grime these drunken veterans have been gleefully exuding in the darkness. Expect dirty groove, raw blasts, potty humour and vocals straight from the toilet bowl. For fans of Cliteater, Gutalax, Frightmare, Haemorrhage, Impetigo, The Mung, Hemdale and Butcher ABC

Pre-order the digital download for only $6.66 here. Pre-order the t-shirt for only $15 here.

Tracklisting:

"Shit Pipe Sundae"

"Festering Cunt Scabs"

"Piss Shitting Dick Nipples"

"Born With Two Dicks"

"Fossilized Fist Fuck"

"Spread Beagle"

"Regurgitate The Regret"

"Screaming For Tiki" (Wadge cover)

"Spread Beagle":