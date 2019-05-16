VESPERIA Guitarist FRANKIE C. Releases “Life By Fire” Playthrough Video

Frankie C., known for his guitar work in Canadian symphonic death metal band Vesperia recently released his side project, entitled Cellular Damascus. An instrumental solo endeavour that came to light after he was crowned champion of Season One of Shredders Of Metal, presented by Banger TV. The EP is technical, groovy and energetic, and lets the listener focus on the guitar work that he takes great pride in orchestrating.

Posting his next playthrough video in support of his debut, Frankie C. explains "Life By Fire": "This song is quite a lot of fun to play. There are many exciting melodic themes as well as head banging sections and a lot of notes! To me this song is evil but fun."

Frankie C. adds: “I want fans to have fun listening to Cellular Damascus. I wanted to create interesting melodic phrases, but still have heavy riffs to headbang along with, shred hard, but not lose sight of the music and try to have a clear mix where things aren’t overly processed but all instruments/parts are still clear and audible.”

