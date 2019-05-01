VESPERIA Guitarist FRANKIE C. Releases Shredding Playthrough Of “Cellular Damascus”

Frankie C., known for his guitar work in Canadian symphonic death metal band Vesperia recently released his side project, entitled Cellular Damascus, this past March. An instrumental solo endeavor that came to light after he was crowned champion of season one of Shredders Of Metal, presented by Banger TV. The EP is technical, groovy and energetic, and lets the listener focus on the guitar work that he takes great pride in orchestrating.

Posting his next playthrough video for his EP's title track "Cellular Damascus", Frankie C. comments:

"'Cellular Damascus' is the title track of the EP. I’m pretty sure this song took me the longest to write and definitely has the most changes/parts. This song is a lot of fun to play but a damn hard one to remember! Riddled with intervallic arpeggio sections, fast alternate picking runs, and tasty melodic lines."

Frankie C. adds: “I want fans to have fun listening to Cellular Damascus. I wanted to create interesting melodic phrases, but still have heavy riffs to headbang along with, shred hard, but not lose sight of the music and try to have a clear mix where things aren’t overly processed but all instruments/parts are still clear and audible.”

For further details, visit Frankie C. on Facebook.