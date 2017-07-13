VESSEL OF LIGHT Featuring DAN LORENZO And NATHAN OPPOSITION - Debut EP Tracklisting Revealed

Dan Lorenzo (Hades, Non-Fiction, The Cursed) recently teamed up with Nathan Opposition (Ancient VVisdom) to form a musical project called Vessel Of Light. The duo will record their debut EP in Cleveland at the end of this month. Check out the tracklisting below:

“Where My Garden Grows”

“Dead Flesh And Bone”

“Meant To Be”

“Descend Into Death”

“Vessel Of Light”

“Living Dead To The World”

Lorenzo previously stated: "I really haven't played guitar too often over the decade since Blitz (Overkill) and I released The Cursed Room Full Of Sinners CD in 2007. I've had a few bands ask me to join them, but that has never really interested me.

“Back in December, I went to Austin and before I arrived I was Googling 'Stoner rock' or 'Doom bands from Austin' or something like that and I came upon the video for Ancient VVisdom's "The Opposition". I literally watched the video about twenty times over the next couple of days. I have a Jesus tattoo. I met the Pope. I go to church and the lyrics were not what I'm into, but I couldn't deny it was one of the catchiest vocal lines I'd ever heard in my life. Then I listened to their song "Deathlike" multiple times.

“I decided to write about the band in NJ's Steppin' Out magazine) and I mailed Nathan Opposition (Ancient VVisdom's singer) a magazine and I think an old Hades CD. We started communicating by email and then on the phone. I had no intentions of asking him to write with me because my musical career is long over. I'm considerably older than him and I honestly wasn't playing guitar much, but when Nathan asked me if I wanted to write together I couldn't say no."

Nathan Opposition says, "Lorenzo and I became friends due to my inability to not be susceptible to flattery. Turns out he's a really cool guy who writes awesome riffs too. Randomly one day I ask him about the band we are starting in joking fashion. I guess it was the right timing and the right person because we immediately agreed we should actually start a project. Before I knew it he was sending me CDs of riffs and I had lyrics flowing like a faucet."

Lorenzo will handle all guitars and bass on the recordings and Opposition will play drums and sing all vocals.