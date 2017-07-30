VESSEL OF LIGHT Featuring DAN LORENZO And NATHAN OPPOSITION Recording Debut Album; Lyric Video In The Works

Dan Lorenzo (Hades, Non-Fiction, The Cursed) recently teamed up with Nathan Opposition (Ancient VVisdom) to form a musical project called Vessel Of Light. Lorenzo has checked in with the following update:

"I can't believe how smoothly everything went with our first recording. Nathan and I only jammed twice previously last month. When we started to record Friday it was literally only the third time we'd ever met and we finished half of the songs in one take. Connor (Metsker) and Noah (Buchanan) from Brainchild got us great sounds quickly which is how I like to do things. Most of the songs sound sort of like Non-Fiction with Nathan singing, but the song 'Meant To Be' is really different for me. Nathan came up with the catchiest vocal part and that repeats itself at the end of the song with me playing five different guitar tracks. Noah is going to make a lyric video for 'Meant To Be' before he leaves to go on tour with Nunslaughter."

The duo plan to shop for a label, but have stated they will release their debut "soon" with or without label support.

The tracklist is as follows:

“Where My Garden Grows”

“Dead Flesh And Bone”

“Meant To Be”

“Descend Into Death”

“Vessel Of Light”

“Living Dead To The World”

Lorenzo previously stated: "I really haven't played guitar too often over the decade since Blitz (Overkill) and I released The Cursed Room Full Of Sinners CD in 2007. I've had a few bands ask me to join them, but that has never really interested me.

“Back in December, I went to Austin and before I arrived I was Googling 'Stoner rock' or 'Doom bands from Austin' or something like that and I came upon the video for Ancient VVisdom's "The Opposition". I literally watched the video about twenty times over the next couple of days. I have a Jesus tattoo. I met the Pope. I go to church and the lyrics were not what I'm into, but I couldn't deny it was one of the catchiest vocal lines I'd ever heard in my life. Then I listened to their song "Deathlike" multiple times.

“I decided to write about the band in NJ's Steppin' Out magazine) and I mailed Nathan Opposition (Ancient VVisdom's singer) a magazine and I think an old Hades CD. We started communicating by email and then on the phone. I had no intentions of asking him to write with me because my musical career is long over. I'm considerably older than him and I honestly wasn't playing guitar much, but when Nathan asked me if I wanted to write together I couldn't say no."

Nathan Opposition says, "Lorenzo and I became friends due to my inability to not be susceptible to flattery. Turns out he's a really cool guy who writes awesome riffs too. Randomly one day I ask him about the band we are starting in joking fashion. I guess it was the right timing and the right person because we immediately agreed we should actually start a project. Before I knew it he was sending me CDs of riffs and I had lyrics flowing like a faucet."

Lorenzo handles all guitars and bass on the recordings and Opposition plays drums and sings all vocals.



