VHÄLDEMAR Debut "River Of Blood" Lyric Video From Metal Of The World Reissue

Spanish heavy metal veterans Vhäldemar have just released a new lyric video for the song "River Of Blood", which appears on their third full-length album Metal Of The World, that's going to be re-issued through Fighter Records on November 19th.

Originally self-released in 2013, the artwork and tracklisting for Metal Of The World are as follows:

"River Of Blood"

"Dusty Road"

"Saints Of Hell"

"Metal Of The World"

"Wartime"

"My Nightmare"

"Wild Hearts"

"Bastards"

"Action"

"Light And Darkness"

"Arrows Flying High"

"Bach's Invention"

"Old King's Visions (III)"