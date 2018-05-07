VHÄLDEMAR To Reissue Fourth Album Through Fighter Records

Spanish heavy metal band Vhäldemar are about to see their fourth album, Shadows Of Combat, reissued through Fighter Records next month.



Originally self-released in 2013, Shadows Of Combat is an album full of heavy metal anthems where the band settled their style for what was going to be their most acclaimed work to date, their recently released fifth album, Against All Kings. This reissue will contain one exclusive unreleased bonus track entitled "King Of The Night," recorded during the same sessions as their latest album.



Shadows Of Combat is scheduled for international release on June 12th on CD format through Fighter Records. You can listen to the advance song "Black Thunder" via the following YouTube clip; cover art and tracklisting can be found below:

"Rock City"

"Black Thunder"

"Danger Street"

"The Rest Of My Life"

"Beginning" (instrumental)

"Shadows Of Combat"

"The Old Man"

"Old King's Visions (Part IV)"

"Power Of The Night"

"End Of The World"

"Metal & Roll"

"Oblivion"

"King Of The Night" (bonus track)