VHÄLDEMAR To Reissue Third Album Through Fighter Records

September 26, 2019, an hour ago

news vhaldemar heavy metal

Spanish heavy metal veterans Vhäldemar are about to see their third album, Metal Of The World, reissued through Fighter Records on November 19th.

Originally self-released in 2013, the artwork and tracklisting for Metal Of The World are as follows:

"River Of Blood"
"Dusty Road"
"Saints Of Hell"
"Metal Of The World"
"Wartime"
"My Nightmare"
"Wild Hearts"
"Bastards"
"Action"
"Light And Darkness"
"Arrows Flying High"
"Bach's Invention"
"Old King's Visions (III)"

 



