VHORTHAX To Release Nether Darkness EP In January; “Stabat Mater” Track Streaming

Iron Bonehead Productions has set January 5th as the international release date for the striking debut EP from Vhorthax, entitled Nether Darkness, on 12" MLP and CD formats. The track “Stabat Mater” is available for streaming below.

Hailing from Russia, Vhorthax was formed by members of the band Abyssfire - Morkh (voices & psalms - also Sickrites and Serpentrance), Nicholas-N.A.-I.I. (drums), and M.P. (guitars & bass) - in 2016 during a night of black candle mass meditations in their rehearsal bunker. There's no other goal but the channeling of primitive and cavernous chants of the Devil in the rough form of morbid black/death echoing with the sounds of the altars of worship. After several gigs, Vhorthax locked themselves in the bunker and crafted the four foul songs branded as Nether Darkness.

Now bookended by a suitably haunting intro and outro, Nether Darkness indeed evokes its title: a plunge into the deepest, darkest recesses of the eternal abyss. Muscular yet atmospheric and travelling across all sorts of diabolical terrain, Vhorthax craft a sound that's both patient and potent, simmering with sinister energies before winding up and into a fiery fury. Moments of ritualism become full conflagrations, and the slipstreaming momentum becomes too much to bare. Truly, this is Nether Darkness, and Vhorthax are leading the way downward with torch in hand.

Nether Darkness EP tracklisting:

“Altar I - The Mass”

“The Levitating Tomb”

“Stabat Mater”

“Thy Foul Graal”

“Crushing The Vessels Of Trinity”

“Altar II - The Descent Of The Martyr”

“Stabat Mater”: