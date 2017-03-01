VI Streaming Track From Upcoming De Praestigiis Daemonum EP Re-Release

French black metal newcomers VI, featuring current and ex-members of Aosoth and Antaeus, are streaming a new song from their upcoming EP re-release. De Praestigiis Daemonum will arrive on March 31st on Agonia Records. The EP has been remastered by M. (Mgła) in No Solace Studio. Adrian Baxter prepared a new cover artwork. Listen to the opening track "Et maintenant je lui appartiens ainsi ma chair mon sang et mes actes lui sont dédiés" below.

The line-up of VI is shaped by INVRI (Aosoth, ex-Antaeus) on guitars and vocals, BST (Aosoth, ex-Antaeus, The Order Of Apollyon) on bass and Blastum (ex-Aosoth, ex-Antaeus, Merrimack) on drums. Their music bestirs within the characteristic black metal niche developed by the said bands, with the addition of expanded guitar work, choirs and subtle sample parts. VI describes their music as "extreme, devoted black metal with illuminated chaos".

INVRI commented on the re-release:

"This first offering always meant a lot to us. This is where it all started. We keep listening to it wondering how we managed to release such a beast. 10 years later, we still don’t get it. All went so fast, from the composing to the unexpected acclamation. It took years to compose something else, it was so intense and natural that we feared we could never do better. Re-releasing this EP is the opportunity for all of you to put your hands on it, and it was a good opportunity for us to refresh that old demon we cherish so much".



“Working with Adrian Baxter, Kontamination Design and No Solace was such an experience. One more time with this release, everything went fast. All this worldwide team managed to provide a brand new face in only few days and we feel honored to see how much efforts have been put into this release while, few years ago, only a bunch of maniacs believed in us.



“We would like to thanks the Agonia team, for being a part of those. This release will now never die and will rise, and will shine upon us for the next decade and more to come.”

The EP is available in the following formats:

-Gatefold black LP

-Gatefold gold LP

-Digital

Preorders available at Agonia Records.