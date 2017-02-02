VI, TEMPLE OF BAAL And THE ORDER OF APOLLYON Detail Upcoming Split Release

On March 31st, three of the finest French black/death metal acts - VI, Temple Of Baal and The Order Of Apollyon - will find their way onto the winter-chilled turntables, thanks to a new split release. Divided into three chapters, the recording will feature one brand new song from each of the bands, with a playing time nearing 25 minutes. The split will be available via Agonia Records.

BST (Aosoth, ex-Aborted, The Order Of Apollyon and VI) can be thought as a link between all three band's. Apart from being an active musician, he served as the producer of the upcoming split. With the exception of drums, all instruments were recorded, mixed and mastered at his own BST Studios. Drums were recorded at Hybreed Studios and Studio Vallet, respectively.

Tracklisting:

- Chapter One: "Trident Of Flesh" (The Order Of Apollyon),

- Caput Secundum: "Non Sum Dignus" (Temple Of Baal),

- Troisème Chapitre: "Aucun d'entre vous ne sera sauvé. Car c'est impossible aux hommes et tout est possible à dieu. Il ne va rien rester de vous, rien de votre nombre, de votre grandeur" (VI).

The split will be available in the following formats:

- regular black LP (with laser etching on side B)

- limited to 200 copies red LP (with similar laser etching)

- limited to 100 copies gold LP (with a patch and similar laser etching)

Pre-orders here.

The new material will see all three bands plunge into their creative potential and will shed some light on what to expect from them in the future. In the words of the band's themselves:

"Being a part of this split along with Temple Of Baal and The Order Of Apollyon was an opportunity for us to release a new single track. We thought we were done for a while with creating new music since the release of De Praestigiis Angelorum, but it appeared that we still had more to do. Expect something slightly different from what we're known for. Expect something unique.” - VI

"Split releases have paved Temple Of Baal’s history through the years as special items in the band’s discography, done with special bands strictly chosen for their common views on Black and Death Metal as sacred works of Left Hand Path dedication. Once more, Temple Of Baal teams up with bearers of the Black Flame to bring a three-fold testimony of Faith.” - Temple Of Baal

"Joining forces with Agonia for a fresh new start for The Order, we deemed appropriate to release something special. We chose to share this one with artists that we respect not only as musicians, but also as genuinely devoted human beings. The song we wrote for this EP is also meant to give you a taste of what's to come on our side in the near future.” - The Order Of Apollyon