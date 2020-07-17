VIC AND THE RATTLEHEADS aka MEGADETH Perform "Rattlehead" At Secret Show In 2016; Official Video Streaming

More video of Vic And The Rattleheads, aka Megadeth, performing at a secret show at Saint Vitus Bar in Brooklyn, NY on December 12, 2016, has been released. Watch the band perform "Rattlehead", as well as the previously posted “Hangar 18”, below:

In a recent interview with Robert Cavuoto for Metal Rules, bassist David Ellefson offers some insight into Megadeth's upcoming follow-up to 2016's Dystopia album.

"It’s definitely not in the Super Collider vein," says Ellefson. "I think its Dystopia and even way past that. It is a very technically challenging record. David and I agree that there are riffs on this record that are way harder to play than any of the stuff on Rust In Peace. It is an insanely progressive record. I remember when I was a kid and heard Geddy Lee and Neil Peart play something inhumanly impossible. I had that same feeling now on our record with Dirk Verbeuren [laughing]. It lit me up! I was like 'holy shit, this is a moment that I have never felt or experienced until now.' Who knows, maybe I needed to be 55 years old to experience and accomplished it with a seasoned guy like Dirk. That’s the emotion, fucking fire, and spirit that I have around this new record. If you liked Dystopia, this CD will not let you down."

Read the complete interview at Metal Rules.

Megadeth recently announced the rescheduled dates for The Metal Tour Of The Year with Lamb Of God, Trivium, and In Flames. All tickets will be honored with the rescheduled dates, postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A joint statement from all bands state: “We are excited to share the new 2021 dates for The Metal Tour Of The Year. All tickets from the summer and fall legs of the tour will be honored for the new rescheduled dates in 2021. If you are a ticket holder and cannot make the new show, you will receive an email directly allowing you to request a refund. For more details, please visit Livenation.com/refund. We can’t wait to get back on stage and get this tour kicked off.”

Rescheduled dates:

July

9 - Detroit, MI

10 - Mt. Pleasant, MI

11 - Toronto, ON

13 - Burgettstown, PA

14 - Cincinnati, OH

16 - Bristow, VA

17 - Charlotte, NC

18 - Raleigh, NC

20 - Boston, MA

21 - Wantagh, NY

23 - Darien Center, NY

25 - Holmdel, NJ

26 - Camden, NJ

27 - Cleveland, OH

28 - Indianapolis, IN

30 - Laval, QC

31 - Quebec City, QC

August

3 - Green Bay, WI

4 - Minneapolis, MN

6 - Chicago, IL

7 - Kansas City, MO

8 - Rogers, AR

10 - St. Louis, MO

11 - Nashville, TN

12 - Atlanta, GA

14 - West Palm Beach, FL

18 - Corpus Christi, TX

20 - Austin, TX

21 - Irving, TX

22 - Houston, TX

24 - El Paso, TX

25 - Albuquerque, NM

27 - Denver, CO

29 - Phoenix, AZ

31 - Reno, NV

September

1 - Irvine, CA

2 - Concord, CA

4 - Portland, OR

5 - Auburn, WA

7 - Pocatello, ID

8 - Salt Lake City, UT

10 - Las Vegas, NV