VIC AND THE RATTLEHEADS aka MEGADETH Perform "Sweating Bullets" At Secret Show In 2016; Official Video Streaming

More video of Vic And The Rattleheads, aka Megadeth, performing at a secret show at Saint Vitus Bar in Brooklyn, NY on December 12, 2016, has been released. Watch the band perform "Sweating Bullets", as well as the previously posted "Tornado Of Souls", "Rattlehead" and “Hangar 18”, below:

Rust In Peace: The Inside Story Of The Megadeth Masterpiece, by Dave Mustaine with Joel Selvin, will be released on September 8. Pre-order in a variety of limited edition autographed bundles here, and watch a short video trailer below.

A new book by the lead vocalist, guitarist, and primary songwriter of Megadeth, the original lead guitarist of Metallica, and the author of the New York Times bestseller, Mustaine.

Rust In Peace: The Inside Story Of The Megadeth Masterpiece details the making of Megadeth’s iconic record, Rust In Peace, which was released in 1990, at an incredible time of flux and creativity in the rock world. Relayed by Dave Mustaine, the book covers the process of hiring the band and supporting cast, of trying to handle the ensuing success, and ultimately the pressure of fame and fortune - which caused the band to finally break-up. In short, it’s a true story of groundbreaking anti-pop that was moving toward the mainstream (or the mainstream that was moving toward the band), at a time of great cultural change, power, ego, drugs, and other vices that went hand-in-hand with rock n' roll, circa the late eighties-early nineties.

Little did Mustaine know that the birth pangs of the record were nothing compared to the oncoming pain and torment that would surround it. Alcohol, drugs, sex, money, power, property, prestige, the lies the band was told by the industry - and the lies they told each other - were just beginning, and much like rust in real life, these factors would ultimately eat away at the band’s bond until only the music survived.

Rust In Peace: The Inside Story Of The Megadeth Masterpiece is a story of perseverance, of scraping off the rust off that builds over time on everything: ourselves, our relationships, pop culture, art, and music.

Megadeth recently announced the rescheduled dates for The Metal Tour Of The Year with Lamb Of God, Trivium, and In Flames. All tickets will be honored with the rescheduled dates, postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A joint statement from all bands state: “We are excited to share the new 2021 dates for The Metal Tour Of The Year. All tickets from the summer and fall legs of the tour will be honored for the new rescheduled dates in 2021. If you are a ticket holder and cannot make the new show, you will receive an email directly allowing you to request a refund. For more details, please visit Livenation.com/refund. We can’t wait to get back on stage and get this tour kicked off.”

Rescheduled dates:

July

9 - Detroit, MI

10 - Mt. Pleasant, MI

11 - Toronto, ON

13 - Burgettstown, PA

14 - Cincinnati, OH

16 - Bristow, VA

17 - Charlotte, NC

18 - Raleigh, NC

20 - Boston, MA

21 - Wantagh, NY

23 - Darien Center, NY

25 - Holmdel, NJ

26 - Camden, NJ

27 - Cleveland, OH

28 - Indianapolis, IN

30 - Laval, QC

31 - Quebec City, QC

August

3 - Green Bay, WI

4 - Minneapolis, MN

6 - Chicago, IL

7 - Kansas City, MO

8 - Rogers, AR

10 - St. Louis, MO

11 - Nashville, TN

12 - Atlanta, GA

14 - West Palm Beach, FL

18 - Corpus Christi, TX

20 - Austin, TX

21 - Irving, TX

22 - Houston, TX

24 - El Paso, TX

25 - Albuquerque, NM

27 - Denver, CO

29 - Phoenix, AZ

31 - Reno, NV

September

1 - Irvine, CA

2 - Concord, CA

4 - Portland, OR

5 - Auburn, WA

7 - Pocatello, ID

8 - Salt Lake City, UT

10 - Las Vegas, NV