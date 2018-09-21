VICIOUS RUMORS Announce 2019 European Tour

Vicious Rumors is excited to nail down their lineup for 2018 and beyond.



Geoff Thorpe - guitar / voc

Gunnar Dügrey - guitar / voc

Cody Green - bass

Nick Courtney - lead vocals

Larry Howe - drums / voc



Geoff Thorpe said about long time bassist Tilen Hudrap, "Tilen is my brother, one of the most knowledgeable music guys in the industry and a hell of a player... he will always be part of Vicious Rumors and our large family as well as one of my very best friends. We wish him all the best in his future projects."

"This current Vicious Rumors lineup will tour the world together firing on all cylinders! Plans are already underway for the new album in between US and European tours next year. After 40 years, changes are just part of any long running operation! We roll with them and always hire the most talented players available... hey if they're also young and beautiful it's a bonus!"

Vicious Rumors is almost half way through a massive 45 date US / Canadian Tour in support of the 30th Anniversary of Digital Dictator. The European leg of the tour, presented by Eternal Rock Booking Agency, will happen in April 2019. Dates are listed below. With all this going on Vicious Rumors has resigned with SPV / Steamhammer for two more studio albums. 40 years of metal, Vicious Rumors is going full speed ahead. The best is yet to come!

The band just released a special edition DVD titled 40th Anniversary - Live |n Germany. The DVD of last year's crushing show at the Bang Your Head Festival in Germany. The DVD is available only at the shows and online through the Vicious Rumors website and social media platforms. Streaming and digital downloads are available on Vimeo.com.



The tour is presented by Metal Thunder Entertainment in the U.S. and Canada, and by Eternal Rock Booking Agency in Europe. Here is the complete list of all upcoming dates:

2019 Digital Dictator 30th Anniversary European Tour:

April

3 - Barcelona, Spain - Club Upload

4 - Zaragoza, Spain - Sala Lopez

5 - Valencia, Spain - Paberse Club

6 - Irun, Spain - Club Tunk

8 - Italy - TBA

9 - Italy - TBA

10 - Italy - TBA

11 - Lenzburg, Switzerland - Metbar

13 - Mannheim, Germany - Delta Metal Meeting

15 - Vienna, Austria - Viper Room

16 - Munchen, Germany - Backstage Club

17 - Nurnberg, Germany - Der Cult

18 - Leiden, Germany - Gebr De Nobel

19 - Deinze, Belgium - Elpee

20 - Uden, Netherlands - De Pul

21 - Nijverdal, Netherlands - Tattoofest

2018 Digital Dictator 30th Anniversary US Tour:

September

21 - Chicago IL - Reggie's

22 - Akron, OH - Empire Concert Club

23 - Wilmington DE - Bar XIII

24 - Chesapeake, VA - The Riffhouse

25 - Charlotte , NC - The Milestone

26 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade

28 - Tulsa, OK - The Vanguard

29 - Wichita, KS - The Elbow Room

30 - Lakewood, CO - Silver Music Hall

October

1 - Salt Lake City, UT - Metro Music Hall

2 - Idaho Falls, ID - The Gem

3 - Boise, ID - The Shredder

5 - Sacramento, CA - Holy Diver

6 - Ventura, CA - Frost and Fire Festival

7 - Mesa, AZ - Red Club

8 - Tucson, AZ - House Of Bards

9 - El Paso, TX - B-17

10 - Odessa, TX - Gabby Doo's

11 - Arlington,TX - Diamond Jim's Saloon

12 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

13 - San Antonio, TX - Bonds Rock Bar

14 - Austin , TX - Come And Take It Live

16 - Albuquerque, NM - Leo's Upstairs Bar

17 - Flagstaff , AZ - The Orpheum Theatre

19 - Las Vegas, NV - The Dive Bar

20 - Los Angeles, CA - Warehouse Huntington Park

21 - Pacifica, CA - Longboard Margarita Bar

(Photo by: Rockin’ Ryan Richardson)